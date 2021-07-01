Hillsboro FFA holds Officer Retreat

The Hillsboro FFA Officer Team recently held its annual Officer Retreat where the newly elected officers work together on planning for the upcoming year.

On the first day of this particular retreat the students discussed their July meeting, performed team building activities, and evaluated some decisions for the classroom to help members throughout the year. On the second day, the officers planned further for the July meeting and talked about how to inform new members and freshmen about the upcoming event. After a few hours of planning, the group set off to have some fun.

Hannah Hopkins, the Hillsboro FFA president, said, “Having fun as a group helps build relationships and people can really be themselves, different from a classroom setting. This event helped bond us together more and will hopefully keep us close for years to come.”

During the second day the officer team traveled to Urban Air, which is a trampoline park. The officers participated in the high ropes course, zip lining, climbing walls, obstacle challenges, trampolining, and had fun and relaxed after two days of hard work and planning. The new FFA chapter officers had fun, worked hard, and built everlasting relationships which should hopefully last a lifetime.

Submitted by Ben Florea, Hillsboro FFA sentinel.

The 2021-22 Hillsboro FFA Officer Team is pictured at Urban Air during the June Officer Retreat (back row) Bre Cooper, Ben Florea, Ali Crago, Kaylee Earley and Riley Stratton; (front row) Jessica Howland, Hannah Hopkins, Trinity Edenfield, Ashley Kimball and Erin Hedges. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpeg The 2021-22 Hillsboro FFA Officer Team is pictured at Urban Air during the June Officer Retreat (back row) Bre Cooper, Ben Florea, Ali Crago, Kaylee Earley and Riley Stratton; (front row) Jessica Howland, Hannah Hopkins, Trinity Edenfield, Ashley Kimball and Erin Hedges. Submitted photo