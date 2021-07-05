Marshall UMC VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to a castle adventure – the Quest for the King’s Armor at Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School. This event includes new music, science, crafts, recreation, snacks, and Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing strength. The VBS will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12-16. For information call Kristi at 937-466-2882.

Hillsboro CIC

The Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation meeting set for July 14 has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Junior Fair Entry Day

The annual Entry Day for all Highland County Junior Fair livestock and special interest projects will be Friday, July 16 in the Wharton Building from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone exhibiting any animal at the fair (except swine) must enter in order to be eligible to show at the 2021 Highland County Fair. Exhibitors with special interest projects may enter, but can also enter when projects are brought in on Sept. 4. Exhibitors may also enter the week of July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Junior Fair Board Office without penalty. If you have any questions, contact Jana Holbrook, Highland County Junior Fair coordinator, at 937-402-6219.

HHS class of 1955 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 will hold its 66-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the party room at Alley 21. For more information contact Carol Jones at 937-763-2506.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.

Family Fun & Movie Night

The Leesburg United Methodist Church will hold a Family Fun & Movie Night Friday, July 23. The rain date is Friday, July 30. Activities start at 7:45 p.m. and the movine “Aladdin” starring Will Smith will start at dusk. The church is located at 117 Church St., Leesburg. Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. There will be activities, hots dogs and snacks, plus a free drawing for a movie package for a family of four to Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. For more information call pastor Rich Allen at 937-780-9381.