Lynchburg Lions honor GOOD students

The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual Going On Or Defeated (GOOD) program at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School earlier this spring. The GOOD program is presented each year to all fifth-grade students by Ron Derry, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students received GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. Winners were selected by the school faculty based on how they fulfilled the characteristics promoted by Derry. Pictured short winners (back row, l-r) Haylee Lansing, Savannah Tong, Taylor McCollum, Carter Faust and Colton Warnock; (front row, l-r) Rhealyn Morris, Allison Lyttle, Libby Watson, Mariah Fawley and Linkin Barnett. The program was sponsored by the Lynchburg Lions Club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_GOOD-pic.jpg The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual Going On Or Defeated (GOOD) program at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School earlier this spring. The GOOD program is presented each year to all fifth-grade students by Ron Derry, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students received GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. Winners were selected by the school faculty based on how they fulfilled the characteristics promoted by Derry. Pictured short winners (back row, l-r) Haylee Lansing, Savannah Tong, Taylor McCollum, Carter Faust and Colton Warnock; (front row, l-r) Rhealyn Morris, Allison Lyttle, Libby Watson, Mariah Fawley and Linkin Barnett. The program was sponsored by the Lynchburg Lions Club. Submitted photo