Clifford receives Elks, SSCC scholarship

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge and Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Macie Clifford as the 2021 recipient of the Hillsboro Elks Scholarship.

Clifford recently graduated from Whiteoak High School and Southern Hills Career and Technical Center to study early childhood education. Her career goal is to obtain her associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Southern State and continue her career path at Wilmington College to earn a bachelor’s degree and become an elementary school teacher.

The $1,000 Hillsboro Elks scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate financial need and who display a commitment to volunteerism and community service.

“The Hillsboro Elks is proud to partner with Southern State and glad that a deserving student like Macie will be able to further her education with assistance from us,” said scholarship chairman Richard Butler.

Clifford’s volunteer experience includes volunteering with the Highland County Humane Society, babysitting, assisting at the Laurels in Hillsboro, local car washes and bake sales with the cheerleading squad.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

