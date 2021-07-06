Little joins Burwinkel Dentistry staff

Drs. Philip Burwinkel and Ann Burwinkel McKenzie have announced the addition of Aaron Little, DDS, to Burwinkel Dentistry. Little (seated, left) is a 2013 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School and attended The Ohio State University for his under graduate degree. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Little is the son of Rick and Julie Little of Lynchburg. Appointments can be made by calling 937-393-1634. The office staff is shown in this picture.

