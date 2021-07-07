Hospices seek volunteers for support mission

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice, affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice, are seeking members of the community who are interested in volunteering with the not-for-profit hospices.

Volunteers are needed to provide a variety of services. There are many ways volunteers can donate their time and talents:

• Volunteers provide respite care, caregiver relief and companionship to patients in private residences, extended care facilities and assisted living facilities.

• Volunteers help with fundraising events, health fairs, special projects, administrative support, deliveries and sewing.

• Certified animal-assisted therapy volunteers visit patients.

• Licensed hairdressers and barbers cut and style patients’ hair.

“Our volunteers are instrumental in our mission of celebrating the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator with Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice. “Through their support of our mission, our volunteers brighten the days of our patients when they visit. They also allow caregivers a chance to get out of the house a few hours.”

Through American Pride Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice, veteran volunteers honor veteran patients with veteran recognition ceremonies. In addition, retired nurses volunteer and honor patients who are nurses by conducting Nursing Honor Guard ceremonies.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Community Care Hospice welcome volunteers of all ages, religions and ethnic backgrounds. Volunteer orientation and training will be provided. To volunteer, those interested must fill out an application. They must have three references who are not related to them. In addition, a background check will be conducted. For more information about volunteering, contact Howard at 740-335-0149 or 937-382-5400.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the Hospice Honors program.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community. Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups. Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Craig Schrolucke, senior director of mission engagement and communication, Ohio’s Hospice.