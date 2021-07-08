L-C’s West wins District Peace Poster Contest

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash. Among the many persons recognized for outstanding achievement was Caraline West, a sixth-grade student at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School. She was the district winner in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions International. The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the local contest that had nearly 100 entries. West was also selected as the winner at Lynchburg-Clay. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Caraline’s parents Nathan and Jenna West, Lions International Director Geoffrey Wade, District Governor Ric Houser, West, and Lynchburg Lions member and Ohio Lions Foundation Trustee Jim Faust.

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash. Among the many persons recognized for outstanding achievement was Caraline West, a sixth-grade student at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School. She was the district winner in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions International. The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the local contest that had nearly 100 entries. West was also selected as the winner at Lynchburg-Clay. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Caraline’s parents Nathan and Jenna West, Lions International Director Geoffrey Wade, District Governor Ric Houser, West, and Lynchburg Lions member and Ohio Lions Foundation Trustee Jim Faust. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Lynchburg-Lions-pic.jpg The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash. Among the many persons recognized for outstanding achievement was Caraline West, a sixth-grade student at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School. She was the district winner in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions International. The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsored the local contest that had nearly 100 entries. West was also selected as the winner at Lynchburg-Clay. Pictured (l-r) are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, Caraline’s parents Nathan and Jenna West, Lions International Director Geoffrey Wade, District Governor Ric Houser, West, and Lynchburg Lions member and Ohio Lions Foundation Trustee Jim Faust.