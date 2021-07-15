Grow Highland County receives donation

Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $300 to Grow Highland County. Southern Hills Community Bank has been committed to serving its communities for 135 years. With offices located in Leesburg, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles, ti is dedicated to building strong relationships with its customers and always eager to serve their local communities in the surrounding area. Grow Highland County is an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting w (l-r) are Tracy Evans facilitator for Grow Highland County; and the employees from the Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg Branch.

Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $300 to Grow Highland County. Southern Hills Community Bank has been committed to serving its communities for 135 years. With offices located in Leesburg, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles, ti is dedicated to building strong relationships with its customers and always eager to serve their local communities in the surrounding area. Grow Highland County is an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting w (l-r) are Tracy Evans facilitator for Grow Highland County; and the employees from the Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg Branch. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Grow-pic.jpg Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $300 to Grow Highland County. Southern Hills Community Bank has been committed to serving its communities for 135 years. With offices located in Leesburg, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Lynchburg, Ripley, Georgetown, West Union and Peebles, ti is dedicated to building strong relationships with its customers and always eager to serve their local communities in the surrounding area. Grow Highland County is an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting w (l-r) are Tracy Evans facilitator for Grow Highland County; and the employees from the Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg Branch. Submitted photo