HCCW makes backpacks for jail releasees

Members of Highland County Christian Women held their July gathering at Peace Lutheran Church. They prepared backpacks to be given to female inmates upon release from the Highland County Jail.

The see-through backpacks contain shampoo and conditioner, tooth brushes and tooth paste, tissues, socks, a bar of soap, disposable razors, wipes, shower gel, comb, hairbrush, adhesive bandages, a pen and a notepad, deodorant, nail clippers, Chap Stick and other hygiene products.

The items were purchased and donated by the HCCW members.

After assembling the backpacks, members discussed upcoming programs in Highland County, agreeing “everyone has something to give.”

Highland County Christian Women is a faith-based Christian organization whose purpose is to assist and aid the needs of Highland County citizens. Women of all churches are invited to join. Workshops are held in the evening on the second Monday of the month at an area church building. The August 2021 meeting will be at a local church building.

For more information, contact group leader Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Highland County Christian Women.

Members of the Highland County Christian Women are pictured with backpacks that will be delivered to the Highland County Jail. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/07/web1_Christian-Women.jpg Members of the Highland County Christian Women are pictured with backpacks that will be delivered to the Highland County Jail. Submitted photo