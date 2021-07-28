Cox guest speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will host guest speaker Celathia Cox at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro.

Ladies are welcome.

There will be a Facebook live event at 7:45 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

Praise and worship will be provided by Mike Gast and a freewill offering will be received. The FGBMFI asks that you refrain from attending if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Cox is a speaker, teacher and preacher with an anointing to communicate biblical truth through revelation and life empowering application. Her ministry initially dealt with overcoming obstacles of sexual abuse and has since expanded to dealing with just about any form of sin or brokenness, according to Gast.

“Through motivational speaking, teaching classes, individual counseling, life coaching and mentoring, her desire is to help people walk in freedom,” Gast said in a news release. “Celathia believes that it takes the power of God to set a person free. She states, ‘It’s not by our power, but it is the power of God working through us that sets people free. I know that in my own life it has been nothing but His grace, power and mercy. If God can do it for me, he can do it for anyone. In this He gets the glory.’”

Cox has been in ministry for over 15 years. She is a licensed attorney in Ohio. She resides in Cincinnati and has been happily married to KindDavid, who is also a minister, for 13 years.

Submitted by Mike Gast.