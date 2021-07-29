Hillsboro Garden Club gears up for summer

After being welcomed by president Shelly Rayburn, members of the Hillsboro Garden Club began their July meeting with a carry-in meal. Grace was said by Lynn Luman.

The business meeting was then called to order. The roll call question was, “Do you grow any plants just for their scent?”

The members were pleased to learn Larry Moore had won an award for creative design. They were also sorry to learn of Liz Stritenberger’s resignation from the club.

The minutes of the previous meeting were accepted with one correction. In the absence of the club’s treasurer, Ruth Anna Duff, Shelly Rayburn gave the treasurer’s report. Mary Smith gave a report from the Sunshine Committee.

In old business, the landscaping awards committee made its recommendations for 2020-21. Carol Gorby and Lynn Luman moved and seconded a motion to accept the recommendations.

After discussion on the upcoming county fair, Teresa Cudkowicz moved to adjourn the meeting.

The next meeting will be Aug. 24 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Carol Gorby and Jennifer West will host the meeting. The evening’s program will be to clean and prepare the hall for the county fair. All gardeners are invited to attend. Bring rags.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.