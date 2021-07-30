Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Lee, Stroop at Columbus State

Marla Lee, a health information management tech major from Hillsboro, and Allie Stroop, a Lynchburg resident who also received an associate of science degree, were named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the list, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for spring semester 2021 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time: Olivia Balon of Lynchburg, Logan Bates of Hillsboro, Atlee Carr of Hillsboro and Quintin Smith of Lynchburg.

Perie in Phi Beta Kappa

Zachary Perie of Greenfield was among 99 highly accomplished juniors and seniors that were inducted into Ohio University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa this spring. Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest academic honor society in the United States. Founded in 1776, the society recognizes undergraduates who have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences.

Bates gets pharmacy degree

Logan Bates of Hillsboro recently received a doctor of pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University.

Miami University Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. The list includes the following Highland County residents: Dylan Boone of Hillsboro is earning a B.S. in Business, Master of Accountancy degree in Accountancy; Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro, is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Culture, Arts Management; Michael Ferguson of Hillsboro is earning a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre degree in Games + Simulation, Theatre.

Haines on Berea Dean’s List

Brock Haines, a resident of Hillsboro, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Miami University graduates

Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement May 14-16. Local students on the list included: Jeffrey Beery, of Hillsboro, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology; Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Culture, Arts Management; Mallory Overberg, of Hillsboro, graduated Cum Laude, University Honors with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Premedical Studies; Carrie Pickering, of Leesburg, graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, Bachelor of Arts, Certificate in Kinesiology, Psychology, Global Readiness; Travis Ribby, of Lynchburg, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology.