Wilkin announces office hours

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) has announced that he will be holding office hours next week in Highland, Pike and Clinton counties.

Wilkin invites all constituents from the 91st Ohio House District to join him in attendance to discuss various issues affecting the district. Office hours will be held at the following times and locations:

* Monday, Aug. 9, Pike County, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 230 Waverly Plaza, Suite 1000,Waverly.

* Wednesday, Aug. 11, Highland County, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 119 Gov. Foraker Pl., Hillsboro.

* Thursday, Aug. 12, Clinton County, 10 to 11:30 a.m., 46 S. South St., #213,Wilmington.

Call or email Wilkin at 614-466-3506 or Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a time to attend the office hours.

If you are unable to attend, or are at risk and not comfortable with attending but would still like to meet with Wilkin, contact his office by phone at 614-466-3506 or by email at Rep91@ohiohouse.gov to schedule a meeting in the district or in Columbus.

Submitted by the office of Shane Wilkin.