First State donates to Grow!

First State Bank recently donated $250 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth and retention throughout Highland County. Pictured are employees from the Hillsboro First State branch located at 730 Harry Sauner Rd., and Grow! Facilitator Tracy Evans. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Grow-pic.jpg First State Bank recently donated $250 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth and retention throughout Highland County. Pictured are employees from the Hillsboro First State branch located at 730 Harry Sauner Rd., and Grow! Facilitator Tracy Evans. Submitted photo