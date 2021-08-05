WC’s Anderson entering Ohio Ag Hall of Fame

Wilmington College’s Dr. Monte Anderson is a member of the 2021 class that will be inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame during ceremonies Friday (Aug. 6) at the Ohio Expo Center.

Anderson retired this summer as a professor of agriculture after serving 36 years on the college faculty. The board of trustees gave him emeritus professor status at its July meeting. Anderson’s tenure as a faculty member saw agriculture gain great prominence at WC and become the institution’s largest major, since about 2012, with more than 20 percent of the main campus student enrollment.

Shortly after he arrived at WC in the mid-1980s, Anderson played a key role in redefining how agriculture education is delivered at the college. Its emphasis on students gaining practical experience and hands-on learning to complement classroom work has become a hallmark of the program and an important asset in making graduates among the most marketable at the institution.

In addition to his involvement with the college, he has served the greater agricultural community in many capacities and is a well-known advocate for the value of ag-education and agriculture in Ohio.

Criteria for this honor includes superior service, dedication, leadership and significant contributions to agriculture in Ohio.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relatio, Wilmington College.

Monte Anderson (right) is pictured being interviewed earlier this summer by Ohio Ag Net Radio's Matt Reese and Kolt Buchenroth. The interview will comprise part of a featured video presentation on Anderson to be viewed at the induction ceremony.