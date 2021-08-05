Apple Farm holding combine clinics

Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Apple Farm Service is hosting its annual combine clinics from Sept. 8-10. The clinics offer an interactive experience to ready you and your machine for this fall’s harvest.

“After having to take last year off, we are eager and delighted to invite area farmers and offer this educational opportunity,” said Apple Farm Service Marketing Manager Kent Holmes. “If you operate a red or yellow combine this free event should be a huge benefit for you.”

Servicing knowledge is the main objective of the clinics. Regional service and field specialist will be offering discussions, presentations and equipment walkarounds to prepare the operator and machine for the best harvesting capabilities.

Apple Farm Service will be covering some of these topics: Important updates to your current combine, new helpful part kits, getting your monitor reset and calibrated for harvest, recommended repairs and wear parts to inspect before harvest, tips for optimal harvesting, and Q&A sessions for in-depth questions on your combine.

Alongside the combine clinics, Apple Farm Service will host supplemental clinics for MacDon Draper Heads and Drago Corn Heads. Participants can sign up for multiple clinics if they wish. All clinics are free and include a catered lunch with refreshments.

“We invite anyone with a Case IH or New Holland Combine, whether they purchased it from another dealership, from their neighbor, or from an auction,” said Holmes. “We feel it’s our duty to give you the best tools and advice to make your harvest as efficient and safe as possible.”

Below is a full list of the clinic dates and times. If you are interested in attending any of thes clinics, RSVP before Sept. 1 so Apple Farm Service can order enough meals. You can RSVP online at AppleFarmService.com/CombineClinic or by calling the Covington store at 937-526-4851 and asking for Amy.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

The Case IH Combine Clinic at Covington, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

The MacDon Draper Head Clinic at Covington, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 9 at noon.

The Drago Corn Head Clinic at Covington, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

The New Holland Combine Clinic at Covington, Ohio, Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

The New Holland Combine Clinic at Washington C.H., Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

The MacDon Draper Head Clinic at Washington C.H., Friday, Sept. 10 at noon.

Submitted by Kent Holmes, marketing manager, Apple Farm Service, Inc.