Drury opens counseling office

Rebekah S. Drury, M.A., LPC, has opened a new counseling office in Hillsboro.

Drury graduated from Liberty University with a master of arts degree in professional counseling and is a licensed professional counselor with the state of Ohio.

She was inducted into Chi Sigma Iota, graduating with honors distinction. She describes counseling as an honor to walk alongside individuals, families and couples to assist in grief counseling, anxiety, depression and the development of healthy conflict resolution and communication skills.

Drury has been trained to utilize multiple theories such as cognitive behavioral therapy, solution-focused brief therapy, narrative therapy, and the Gottman Method. She is also qualified to incorporate spiritual integration for clients who prefer a Christian focus within the therapeutic alliance.

Drury is accepting new clients at New Journey Counseling located in the Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro. To schedule a session for individual, family, or couples counseling, call 513-549-0672.

Submitted by Rebekah Drury.

Drury https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Drury-pic.jpeg Drury