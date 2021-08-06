An evening of hope and healing

The Pike County Post Overdose Response Team (PORT) will host an event on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 7-9 p.m. at Canal Park in Waverly to inspire hope in the community around substance use and to help reduce the number of narcotic overdoses in the Pike County area.

The PORT team has partnered with local organizations to bring this event to the families and friends of lost loved ones as well as individuals who have survived an overdose in their battle with substance abuse.

“We want to bring awareness that those who are struggling with substance abuse shouldn’t be afraid to seek help and support in their situation, and how easily an overdose can happen when you’re battling drug addiction,” said Brandi Hawthorne, chairman of the PORT committee. “This event is to help provide healing to those who have lost someone that overdosed and provide hope and support to those who are potentially at risk of experiencing an overdose. The PORT team is very grateful to play a small role in bringing this event to the community.”

Local organizations have partnered with the PORT committee to participate in this event with representatives from the Transitions Program (with Workforce & Business Development Program at Community Action Committee of Pike County), Pike County Drug Abuse Prevention & Reentry Coalition, Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Pike County Project DAWN, Thrive, Brightview Rehabilitation Center, The Recovery Council and Paint Valley ADAMH, who will be available to talk with event-goers who have questions about the organizations or seeking support.

During the event, there will be individuals who will share their personal stories regarding their survival of an overdose and friends and family who have lost loved ones to an overdose in the Pike County area. There will be a candlelight memorial service to honor those who have been lost as well as provide a symbol of hope to those in need. Light refreshments will be provided.

Submitted by Adam Days, BRN assistant, Community Action Committee of Pike County.