Support county fair sales

Hello, my name is Makenzie Arnold. This is my seventh year in 4-H. I am showing two market hots and breeding rabbits this year at the fair. I have a Hampshire named reaper and a blue butt named Fury. Reaper’s favorite thing to do is eat moon pies and Fury’s favorite thing to do is play fetch like a dog. I have put a lot of time and effort into my animals and loved every second of it. I will be exhibiting both by hogs and selling one of them at the Highland County Fair. Myself and my fellow exhibitors would like to personally invite you to the hog sale to support everyone who has worked hard with their projects this summer. The sale will be held on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the show arena across from the hog barns. The Jr. Fair exhibitors would love to see you there. Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I hope you have an amazing day.

