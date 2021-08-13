Bacon Bingo at senior center

The Highland County Senior Citizens 100 Bacon Bingo that was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 has been postponed. It will be reschduled at a date to be determined.

Hillsboro School Board

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at the board office, 39 Willettsville Pike. The purpose is for a work session to discuss a future project.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Design Review Board

The Hillsboro Design Review Board will meet at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 130 N. High St. to review certificate of appropriateness applications.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property and the appointment and compensation of public employees.

MHS class of 1961 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1961 will hold its 60-year class reunion beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Crown Room at the Rusty Keg Restaurant, 1801 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H. Social hour will be from 4-6 p.m., showing videos of past reunions. Class picture and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. For more information call Eileen Bowman Corwin at 937-763-1254.

Fruitdale UNM Fish Fry

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church will hold a fish fry Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 11 a.m. and running until until 6 p.m. (or until fish is sold out). The menu includes baked beans, cole slaw, fish or fish sandwich, cookie or brownie and a drink. A freewill donation will be accepted. Take-out will be available as well as limited eating inside. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. The church is located at the corner of Moxley Road and S.R. 41, about five miles south of Greenfield. All are welcome.

Sardinia Legion breakfast

The George A. Lambert American Legion/Auxiliary 755 of Sardinia will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the legion hall , 106 College Ave., Sardinia. Sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice will be offered for a donation. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion and veterans.

HHS class of 1976 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1976 will hold its 45-yer reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Back Room Paradise, 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro. Buckin Pig Food Truck will cater the event. Bring your own beverage. Water will be provided. The cost is $20. Reservations need to paid by Aug. 25 and should be mailed to Tammy Irvin, P.O. Box 177,Highland, Ohio 45132; or Nancy Dunlap, 7711 Selph Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

MHS class of 1970 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1970 will hold its 50-year class reunion beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Greenfield Grain and Hay, 23 E. Jefferson St., Greenfield. Classmates wanting to tour McClain H.S. should meet that day at 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street entrance. For more information, call Marilyn Smith Mitchell at 937-876-9356.