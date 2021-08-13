HealthSource celebrates 45 years serving Hillsboro

HealthSource Hillsboro celebrated 45 years in business with a ribbon0-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with friends, family and members of the community on Aug. 10. Located at 1108 Northview Drive in Hillsboro, HealthSource has been providing quality care for residents in Hillsboro and surrounding areas. HealthSource has both family and pediatric professionals at its Hillsboro location and is open Mondays through Friday. To learn more call 937-393-5781 or visit healthsourceofohio.org.

