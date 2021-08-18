Katenkamps to speak at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International) will meet Saturday, Sept. 11 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner is at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting is at 7 p.m.

The meeting will also be shown on Facebook Live at 7:45 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speakers will be Tom and Susan Katenkamp, prophetic evangelists. Praise and worship will be led by Mike Gast.

Women are welcome and a freewill offering will be accepted.

Do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Associate pastor Tom Katenkamp first met Jesus and was saved in 1979 by the grace of God and then sovereignly filled with the Holy Spirit in a charismatic Catholic prayer meeting in 1981. Those who knew him before were shocked at the change in his life. Tom had been a well-known collegiate football player, but he was also infamous for his excessive partying. The toll of his lifestyle left him emotionally bankrupt and hating life. He was ready to exchange it for a new life with Christ, a news release said.

“With the same intensity he lived the wild life before coming to Christ, he started living with complete abandon and passion for Him. Tom was blessed as a new believer to be disciplined by some remarkable men and women of God who moved in signs and wonders. He was immersed in street evangelism and an amazing 24/7 prayer movement in the projects of Cincinnati,” the news release said.

In 2000, he was ordained as an evangelist at New Life Temple Church where he remains on staff as one of four pastors. He is a major contributor to building the New Life Temple Bible College both in the U.S. and abroad. His ministry has spanned a wide variety of services including youth and children’s ministries, prison ministry, and radio broadcasts. He also leads a Celebrate Recovery group.

“Tom and his wife Susan love Jesus wildly and preach the good news with signs and wonders following,” the news release said. “Recently they became chaplains with the first partnership of a Randy Clarke School of Healing with The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Tom and Susan have a passion for equipping the Saints and ministering in the power of the Holy Spirit. Their heart’s cry is for the lost, hurting and broken that they might come to the knowledge of Christ and experience God’s restoration.”

Submitted by Mike Gast.