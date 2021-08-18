Ag is Everyone’s Business drawing winners

Ag is Everyone’s Business event was hosted by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on July 16, 2021 at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The Hamilton Insurance Agency, a sponsor of the event and a Highland County Chamber of Commerce member, offered a sign-up at the event for two toy tractors to be given away. A John Deere Model A toy tractor which was won by Payton Luschek. Bane-Welker Equipment of Wilmington Ohio provided the insurance agency with an 806 Case IH toy tractor as a second tractor for the drawing. The winner of the 806 Case IH was Austin Bohrer.

Submitted by Bertha Hamilton.

