Paint Creek board meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at City Hall, 130 N. High St. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss administrative purchases.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. from Aug. 26 to Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more incormation call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Aug. 26 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200 percent at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. Note that this is a drive-through food pantry. Have the trunk of your vehicle empty.

Whiteoak Grange breakfast

The Whiteoak Valley Grange, Mowrystown, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Pancakes, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, toast and drinks will be offered for a donation. All proceeds will benefit the Whiteoak Valley Grange. For more information call 937-442-4704.

HHS class of 1976 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1976 will hold its 45-yer reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Back Room Paradise, 6174 Miller Lane, Hillsboro. Buckin Pig Food Truck will cater the event. Bring your own beverage. Water will be provided. The cost is $20. Reservations need to paid by Aug. 25 and should be mailed to Tammy Irvin, P.O. Box 177,Highland, Ohio 45132; or Nancy Dunlap, 7711 Selph Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Lions Zone 7 meeting

The next meeting for all Lions Club members in Zone 7 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the Lynchburg Fire Department Community Room at the south edge of Lynchburg on SR 135. All clubs are invited to send representatives to get important information and to report on activities. A meal will begin at 6:30 p.m. following by the meeting. The menu will include pizza, tossed salad, and assorted desserts and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Contact zone chairman Bea Fryman by Aug. 28 to give the number of people attending from your club.

MHS class of 1970 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1970 will hold its 50-year class reunion beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Greenfield Grain and Hay, 23 E. Jefferson St., Greenfield. Classmates wanting to tour McClain H.S. should meet that day at 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street entrance. For more information, call Marilyn Smith Mitchell at 937-876-9356.

St. Martin Deanary Farm Mass

The St. Martin Deanery Farm Mass, with Archbishop Schnurr as principal celebrant, will be held at the home of Tim and Lori Leibreich, 5517 Franklin Road, Hillsboro, Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Parishioners from throughout the deanery are encouraged to attend, whether or not they live on a farm. If you can, bring a chair. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the Mass will not be held if it rains. Wear a facial covering if you are not fully vaccinated. For further information, contact Marilyn Fryer at 937-515-9075 or mmmrf1989@frontier.com.