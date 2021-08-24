State fair double winner

Allison Kiley was a double winner at the 2021 Ohio State Fair, with animals she showed claiming the Grand Champion Prospect Steer and Grand Champion Prospect Heifer. Kiley is the daughter of Dave and Mandy Kiley and is a member of the Mowrystown FFA.

Allison Kiley was a double winner at the 2021 Ohio State Fair, with animals she showed claiming the Grand Champion Prospect Steer and Grand Champion Prospect Heifer. Kiley is the daughter of Dave and Mandy Kiley and is a member of the Mowrystown FFA. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_State-Fair.jpg Allison Kiley was a double winner at the 2021 Ohio State Fair, with animals she showed claiming the Grand Champion Prospect Steer and Grand Champion Prospect Heifer. Kiley is the daughter of Dave and Mandy Kiley and is a member of the Mowrystown FFA. Submitted photo