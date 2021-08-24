McClain FFA Chapter receives 3 Star Award

Each year the McClain FFA Chapter fills out a National Chapter Packet Application. After a long year of hard work from the 2020-21 McClain officer team, the results are in. The McClain FFA Chapter was awarded a 3 Star Chapter Award. The National FFA Organization has recognized the chapter by giving it the highest-ranking that a chapter can receive. The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the FFA organization. The McClain FFA improves events by using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes important qualities. These qualities help grow leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing these experiences for all members. Pictured is last year’s officer team in a photo was taken in the summer of 2020.

