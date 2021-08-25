Laurel Oaks open house to celebrate new building

Construction began two years ago on a project to renovate and expand the Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington. The project included a structure to connect the two main campus buildings, increasing safety and security while providing new space for students to work and study.

Now, construction is complete and the community is invited to celebrate. On Sept. 8, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Laurel Oaks Career Campus will hold an open house. A ceremony at 4:30 will mark the official ribbon-cutting and dedication of the building.

The building includes renovated career labs and classrooms for the school’s 17 career programs from animal science and management to dental assisting to IT academy to welding, dedicated spaces for students to meet and collaborate on projects, an expanded commissary to serve the growing enrollment, and a new lab to house an HVAC program for high school students starting in fall 2022.

“We’re pleased to be able to invite our community to see this newly renovated campus they provided for the students of Clinton County and the surrounding counties,” said Laurel Oaks Dean Kevin Abt.

The Laurel Oaks Career Campus is located at 300 Oak Drive in Wilmington, near the Wilmington Air Park.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.

This photo shows the Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington being renovated and expanded. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Laurel-Oaks.jpg This photo shows the Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington being renovated and expanded.