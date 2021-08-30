Southern Hills donates to Smokin’ in the Hills

Southern Hills Community Bank donated $500 to the Smokin’ in the Hills event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Smokin’ in the Hills is a barbeque competition that is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). KCBS’s mission is to celebrate, teach, preserve and promote barbeque as a culinary technique, sport and art form. Smokin’ in the Hills is sponsored by Hillsboro Elks 361. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Elks to support its missions.

Southern Hills Community Bank donated $500 to the Smokin’ in the Hills event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Smokin’ in the Hills is a barbeque competition that is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). KCBS’s mission is to celebrate, teach, preserve and promote barbeque as a culinary technique, sport and art form. Smokin’ in the Hills is sponsored by Hillsboro Elks 361. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Elks to support its missions. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_Smokin-pic-2.jpg Southern Hills Community Bank donated $500 to the Smokin’ in the Hills event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Smokin’ in the Hills is a barbeque competition that is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS). KCBS’s mission is to celebrate, teach, preserve and promote barbeque as a culinary technique, sport and art form. Smokin’ in the Hills is sponsored by Hillsboro Elks 361. Proceeds from the event will be used by the Elks to support its missions. Submitted photo