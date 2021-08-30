Lynchburg-Clay FFA hosts tractor pulls

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA hosted the annual Truck and Tractor Pulls Aug. 20-21 at the Lynchburg Lions Community Park. Even though the pulls were cancelled last year due to COVID-19, this year’s pulls were extremely successful for the L-C FFA Chapter. Not only did the chapter benefit from the event financially, but it was also an excellent learning experience for all who attended. At the pulls, members had the opportunity to practice leadership, learn all about pulling motorsports and partake in behind-the-scenes event management. The Lynchburg Clay FFA would like to thank all of the sponsors for helping support this event and the community for making it the best truck and rractor pulls yet. Nest year’s event has been scheduled for Aug. 19-20.

