Silver Spurs preparing for fair

The Silver Spurs 4-H Club had its annual cookout July 31. They also played Olympic-themed games. In just a week the club will be arriving at their biggest event of the year, the Highland County Fair. At the fair each exhibitor from the club will decorate their horse’s stall and the public will be able to vote for their favorite stall. So swing by the horse barn and cast your vote.

