NCB awards HHS $2,000 technology grant

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has awarded Hillsboro High School a $2,000 technology grant for having the highest percentage of students complete the NCB Money Matters financial education program during the 2020-21 school year.

NCB’s partnership with leading education technology company EverFi, Inc. has brought an interactive, web-based financial program to more than 1,979 students since the program’s inception in 2013. In the 2020-21 academic year, students had more than 573 hours of learning at the six local schools that participate in NCB’s Money Matters Program.

“We all know that knowledge is power, but financial knowledge is a foundational building block of financial capability,” said Deb Jones, NCB co-president, Ohio Region. “NCB is proud to invest in the community and partner with many of our local schools to empower so many students with the essential skills needed to make sound financial decisions.”

NCB also awards a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at each of the schools that participate in the program.

The course “taught me how to be more prepared when it comes to my future with money and debt,” said a local student.

Financial education is for everyone. NCB provides important financial education resources for adult learners also. These online courses are three- to 10-minute modules that are self-guided, highly interactive and tablet and mobile enabled. They cover topics, such as mortgages, credit scores, retirement and more and can be found on the bank’s website at https://www.ncb.coop/personal-banking/financial-education.

Submitted by Heather Cummings, vice president, strategic marketing, National Cooperative Bank.

NCB’s Heather Cummings (left) and Hillsboro High School’s Rachel Bohrer, hold a $2,000 check for grant technology that NCB recently presented to the school. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_NCB.jpg NCB’s Heather Cummings (left) and Hillsboro High School’s Rachel Bohrer, hold a $2,000 check for grant technology that NCB recently presented to the school.