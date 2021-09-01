What has God entrusted to you?

“God has entrusted me with a smile, some teeth, ability to dance and my heart,” says Greer, 5. When you’re 5 years old, you realize how valuable “some teeth” are because they keep falling out.

“I do good in sports, but I don’t let it go to my head that I’m the best,” says Evan, 11.

It’s hard to be humble when you excel at something, especially in sports. The arrogance of some professional athletes is ugly. There’s nothing wrong with being the best, but winners become losers when they forget that every good thing comes from God (James 1:17).

“I am going to be the shortstop on my team, which is the captain of the infield,” says Daniel, 10. “I am glad God entrusted me with such a great position. I have worked very hard. I also think God made my coach realize it.”

Daniel sees God working in multiple ways. He realizes his responsibility to his teammates as “captain of the infield.” He worked hard, but all that work could have been in vain if his coach had not realized it.

One of my names for God is the great interweaver. He alone has the ability to interweave people and circumstances in such a way as to accomplish his purpose. God is always at work. The spiritually sensitive person will see God at work and make adjustments to be a part of what he is doing. When we set aside our own agenda, God opens our eyes to glimpse the glory of his intricate design.

“God has entrusted me with getting along with my brother,” says Cole, 11. “If I don’t, it upsets my parents. I haven’t done a real good job of that, but I do pray every night to help me be nicer. I am getting better, but it takes patience because it is hard.”

King Solomon wrote, “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity” (Proverbs 17:17). Sibling rivalry has caused more grief than anyone could record. Jealousy, envy, bitterness and an unforgiving spirit between brothers or sisters can destroy your life and disrupt family harmony.

Here’s some good advice from Kyle, 10: “God has entrusted me with the responsibility of setting the example for my younger brothers. I have to love them and show them what to do and how to do it.”

With this great attitude, Kyle will lay the foundation for a healthy, lifelong relationship with his brothers.

“I think God has trusted me to keep his Word in my heart. I love God, and if God wants me to follow him, I will,” says Rebecca, 9.

The Psalmist wrote, “Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:11). If God made the effort to reveal his will in writing, shouldn’t we be eager to learn and obey it? If you were named in someone’s will, wouldn’t you be eager to read the will? When you consider that the Bible is the Word of God, we have far more to gain from studying it than a will in which we are named as a beneficiary.

Think about this: God has entrusted every Christian with privileges and responsibilities of which the Old Testament prophets could only dream.

Memorize this truth: “For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required; and to whom much has been committed, of him they will ask the more” (Luke 12:48).

Ask this question: How are you handling what God has entrusted to you?

