VA healthy kitchen program

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center Nutrition and Food Services is hosting a Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen program for all female veterans. The special program is a six-week series that will be held every Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. starting Sept. 1, 2021.

Two registered dietitian nutritionists from the VA will be providing instruction on preparing delicious meals and participants will be provided a box of non-perishables, small cooking equipment and a gift card to purchase the perishable foods used in the recipes. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen will be virtual from the Chillicothe VA to each participant’s home.

During the Healthy Teaching Kitchen session, discussions will be held on topics that are unique to women.

For more information and to register, female veterans can call 740-773-1141, ext. 16351. Veterans can participate at any time during the series. General Healthy Teaching Kitchen sessions are also available to all veterans by calling the number above to register.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA health care system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.