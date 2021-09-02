G3 Oktoberfest receives donation

Southern Hills Community Bank donated $250 to the Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 18 in downtown Greenfield from 5-9 p.m. G3 is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010. The goal of G3 is to revitalize and beautify Greenfield while providing fun events for the community. Oktoberfest will include a variety of activities along with German style food available for purchase from the Greenfield Lion’s Club, a beer wagon with specialty brews from 22 Brews, and the featured band Creek Don’t Rise.

Southern Hills Community Bank donated $250 to the Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 18 in downtown Greenfield from 5-9 p.m. G3 is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010. The goal of G3 is to revitalize and beautify Greenfield while providing fun events for the community. Oktoberfest will include a variety of activities along with German style food available for purchase from the Greenfield Lion’s Club, a beer wagon with specialty brews from 22 Brews, and the featured band Creek Don’t Rise. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_G3-Oktoberfest.jpg Southern Hills Community Bank donated $250 to the Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) Oktoberfest scheduled for Sept. 18 in downtown Greenfield from 5-9 p.m. G3 is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010. The goal of G3 is to revitalize and beautify Greenfield while providing fun events for the community. Oktoberfest will include a variety of activities along with German style food available for purchase from the Greenfield Lion’s Club, a beer wagon with specialty brews from 22 Brews, and the featured band Creek Don’t Rise. Submitted photo