Funding for projects serving Highland Co.

The Highland County Community Fund (HCCF), in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), invites nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for a project or program serving Highland County to apply for a grant beginning Sept. 7.

HCCF and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award up to $10,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Highland County. Projects should increase quality of life, create access to opportunities, or implement a solution to a need in Highland County. For additional information and applications, go to www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland. The deadline for applications is Oct. 12.

“We are so excited to fund organizations working on the ground to make a difference in Highland County’s communities,” David Daniels said on behalf of HCCF.

Together, the HCCF and I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund are working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Highland County’s people and communities. The funds work across five areas essential to generating and sustaining transformative change, known as the Pillars of Prosperity: Arts & Culture, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health & Human Services.

In 2020, the HCCF and FAO provided three grants totaling $10,000, including a grant to the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District to provide mobile hotspots to students without access to the Internet. HCCF and FAO are pleased to offer this funding opportunity for Highland County again.

The HCCF is a community fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Highland County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland or contact FAO at 740-753-1111 or info@ffao.org.

Submitted by Rochelle Hawk, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.