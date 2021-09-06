Freewill Baptist rummage sale

The Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50 west, will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Lunch will be available. There will be clothing, miscellaneous items and furniture for sale.

Log Cabin Cookout

The Highland County Historical Society will holds its annual Log Cabin Cookout from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 near the log cabin behind the Highland House Museum. There will be a program and silent auction. Reservations are required by Sept. 7 by calling 937-393-3392 or 937-763-2657. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Appalachian Arts & Crafts

The Appalachian Artisans Guild Arts & Craft Showcase will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Cherry Fork Community Center, 14615 S.R. 136, Cherry Fork. Admission is free.

Liberty Township Trustees

The Liberty Township Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the township building for the purpose of payment of outstanding invoices.

Greenfield Zoning Board

Greenfield Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:45 p.m. in the third floor council/conference room to discuss and consider a variance request by John Wagoner for lot split/road frontage at 1460 Jefferson St.

Solar public hearing

The Highland County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Southern State Auditorium in Hillsboro to hear concerns about solar development in the county. Those wishing to speak must be a Highland County resident and must limit their comments to no more than five minutes. No questions will be answered at the meeting. Rather, the board will respond in writing to comments made at the meeting.

Hillsboro H.S. Class of ‘66

The Hillsboro High School class of 1966 will celebrate 55 years with a class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Alley 21 party room. For more information contact Ramona Collins at 937-393-2714.

Because He Lives 10 years

The Because He Lives Food Pantry, 111 S. Main St., Lynchburg, will celebrate 10 years of service to the community in September. It will award gifts to its clients throughout the month.

Humane Society fundraiser

Mimi’s Kitchen and Holtfield Station are holding fundraisers for the Highland County Humane Society. From now until the end of September, Mimi’s is selling raffle tickets to win a whole cheesecake or platter every month for one year. Tickets are $1 each of 12 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society. On Sept. 25, Holtfield will be selling a special latte from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $4 with $1 of each sale going to the Humane Society.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more incormation call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.