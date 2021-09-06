Republicans donate to Highland County Jr. Fair Board

The Highland County Republican Party and county office holders presented a donation to the Highland County Jr. Fair Board on Sept. 2. “The donation will be used on a project to benefit the fair kids,” Jr. Fair Coordinator Jana Holbrook said. Paige Teeters, president of the Jr. Fair Board, is shown accepting the donation from Paulette Donley, executive chair of the local Republican Party. Pictured (l-r) are Chris Fauber, county engineer; Ike Hodson, clerk of courts; Dave Daniels, commissioner; Jeff Duncan, commissioner; Bill Fawley, auditor; Donley; Chuck Emery, party co-treasurer; Teeters; Anneka Collins, prosecuting attorney; Vicki Warnock, treasurer; Holbrook; and Donnie Barerra, sheriff. Contributing, but not present, were Dr. Jeff Beery, coroner; Terry Britton, commissioner; Chad McConnaughey, recorder; Kevin Greer, probate/juvenile judge; Bob Judkins, Highland County Court judge; and Bob Peterson, state senator.

