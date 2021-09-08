4th District Court convening in Hillsboro

The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 9:30 a.m. in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom, Highland County Courthouse, in Hillsboro to consider appeals from Scioto, Pickaway and Ross counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith, Administrative Judge Hess, and Judge Abele.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton, Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess of Circleville, Judge Peter B. Abele of Vinton and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin of Hillsboro.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.

Submitted by the Court of Appeals of Ohio.