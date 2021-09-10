VA celebrates Kinesiotherapy Week

The American Kinesiotherapy Association (AKTA), is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a profession at VAs across the country. Kinesiotherapy is one of the oldest therapeutic professions. Founded on the battlefields of World War II, kinesiotherapy, formerly corrective therapy, uses whole-health concepts of psychology, movement science and exercise physiology for long-term rehabilitation and full body strength and wellness.

AKTA Executive Director Kathy Camp said, “Being a predominately VA entity, kinesiotherapists work with active duty and retired veterans of all ages and levels of agility. Celebrating our diamond anniversary would be frivolous without acknowledging the real heroes — the men and women who put their lives on the line every single day for us — recognizing the efforts these men and women make toward their personal recovery journeys whether recovering from active duty injuries or wounds from wars past.”

The kinesiotherapy department at the Chillicothe VAMC consists of a four-member team. With the motto of “Improvement Through Movement”, Melanie Maglott and her team — Theresa Cioppa, Laurel Lunsford and Jalecia Vaughn — provide a wide variety of treatments, consisting of therapeutic exercises and interventions, amputee care, prosthetic and orthotic care, electric mobility evaluations, aquatic therapy, yoga, and fall prevention. They also work collaboratively with other services in rehab medicine including, PT, OT, recreation therapy, CAM, pain management, and SCI to assist in treating patient complexities.

Submitted by Stacia Ruby, public affairs officer, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.