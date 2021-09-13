Board of elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Greenfield Zoning Board

Greenfield Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:45 p.m. in the third floor council/conference room to discuss and consider a variance request by John Wagoner for lot split/road frontage at 1460 Jefferson St.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at noon. Wednesday, Sept. 15 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 346, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro, for its regular board meeting. The board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property and the appointment and compensation of public employees.

Solar public hearing

The Highland County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Southern State Auditorium in Hillsboro to hear concerns about solar development in the county. Those wishing to speak must be a Highland County resident and must limit their comments to no more than five minutes. No questions will be answered at the meeting. Rather, the board will respond in writing to comments made at the meeting.

Samantha reunion canceled

The Penn Township Samantha School Reunion that would have been on Sept. 19 has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 becoming widespread again. However, a reunion is being planned next year for Sept. 18. For more information call Norma Gray Edwards at 937-780-7777.

Military Appreciation Dinner

A Military Appreciation Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Walnut Hill CCCU, 10449 Barger Rd., Leesburg. Dinner will be free for all veterans and those serving in the military. The menu will include baked steak or chicken, green beans or corn, mashed potatoes, slaw, a dinner roll, a choice of a dessert and a beverage.

Hillsboro H.S. Class of ‘66

The Hillsboro High School class of 1966 will celebrate 55 years with a class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Hillsboro Orpheum. For more information contact Ramona Collins at 937-393-2714.

Because He Lives 10 years

The Because He Lives Food Pantry, 111 S. Main St., Lynchburg, will celebrate 10 years of service to the community in September. It will award gifts to its clients throughout the month.

Humane Society fundraiser

Mimi’s Kitchen and Holtfield Station are holding fundraisers for the Highland County Humane Society. From now until the end of September, Mimi’s is selling raffle tickets to win a whole cheesecake or platter every month for one year. Tickets are $1 each of 12 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society. On Sept. 25, Holtfield will be selling a special latte from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $4 with $1 of each sale going to the Humane Society.

Craft fair and vendor show

A craft fair and vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. Limited table spots are available for $25 per table. Contact Steph Roland at 937-763-8164 for more information. Proceeds will benefit veteran charities and official member uniform supplies.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more incormation call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.