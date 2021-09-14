Newsome receives Shanks Award

The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hopes that they may also return to Highland County and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate current year and or college student between the ages of 16 and 20 as of the fair.

Many of you remember that Bob Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau Organization director where he served for more than 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of our county youth.

This year’s award recipient is a is Sara Newsome, the daughter of Terry and Tammy Newsome. She is a member of Fab Five 4-H Club, Highland County Junior Leadership Club, Family & Consumer Sciences Board, Highland County Junior Fairboard, Highland County 4-H Committee, Ohio 4-H Foundation Board, and Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, where she has held several leadership roles.

Sara also serves in several leadership roles at Hillsboro High School where she is currently a senior. She is also enrolled at Southern State Community College.

According to Sara, “Serving as a camp counselor for four years, I have been able to see firsthand just how difficult the lives of many youth are, as well as how resilient they are. This experience has really driven me to pursue a career as an attorney working in family court.”

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, Extension area leader, Area 22, 4-H youth development educator, Highland County.

Sara Newsome (center) the 2021 Bob Shanks Award winner, is pictured with 2020 winner Lana Grover (left) and Kathy Bruynis. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Shanks-Award.jpg Sara Newsome (center) the 2021 Bob Shanks Award winner, is pictured with 2020 winner Lana Grover (left) and Kathy Bruynis. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette