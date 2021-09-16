During the Junior Fair Awards ceremony held Monday during the Highland County Fair, Dawson Osborn received the Ivor Jones Outstanding Citizenship Award. The scholarship is given to a 4-H member who has performed citizenship activities through 4-H to benefit their club, their community, their county and their world. Osborn is a member of the Highland County Junior Leadership and Premier Showmen 4-H clubs. He is the son of Jake and Wendy Osborn. He is pictured with Kathy Bruynis of the Highland County OSU Extension Office.

