During the Junior Fair Award Ceremony held on Monday during the Highland County Fair, Catherine Knope (left) received the Outstanding Junior Leader Award. The award is given to the Junior Leader who has taken on expanded and exceeded at their leadership roles through 4-H. Catherine is the daughter of Andrew and Staci Knope. She is pictured Kathy Bruynis of the Highland County OSU Extension Office. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Outstanding-Jr.-Leader-Award-Katheryn-Knope.jpg During the Junior Fair Award Ceremony held on Monday during the Highland County Fair, Catherine Knope (left) received the Outstanding Junior Leader Award. The award is given to the Junior Leader who has taken on expanded and exceeded at their leadership roles through 4-H. Catherine is the daughter of Andrew and Staci Knope. She is pictured Kathy Bruynis of the Highland County OSU Extension Office. Submitted photo