Mowrystown FFA shines at the fair

The 2021 Highland County Fair and the Sheep Barn was a year to remember for some Mowrystown FFA members.

There are two members that specifically need mentioned. These two young ladies are phenomenal in the show ring and in the classroom as well.

The first exhibitor that needs mentioning is Jessie Saterfield. This year she won third place overall in the Lamb Show.

The next young lady had an astonishing year in the ring. Chandra Hill is the Mowrystown FFA co-vice president and has worked her tail off with multiple animals, but her main love is sheep. To start off with, in showmanship, she won Grand Champion. Next, she was Champion Showman of Showman, which is a huge accomplishment for her. In the breeding show, she won Reserve Champion Hampshire and Champion Crossbred. That is not to mention that in skillathon she was the 17-year-old Sheep Outstanding Market Exhibitor.

This year was a phenomenal year for both of these Mowrystown FFA members.

Submitted by Mowrystown FFA Reporter Lydia Carr.

Pictured above is Jessie Saterfield with her third overall lamb. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Sheep-pic-1.jpg Pictured above is Jessie Saterfield with her third overall lamb. Submitted photo Pictured above is Chandra Hill and her Reserve Champion Lamb. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Sheep-pic-2.jpg Pictured above is Chandra Hill and her Reserve Champion Lamb. Submitted photo Pictured above is Chandra Hill and all of her awards at the Highland County Fair. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Sheep-pic-3.jpg Pictured above is Chandra Hill and all of her awards at the Highland County Fair. Submitted photo