Joneses celebrate 50th anniversary

John C. and Diana L. Jones have announced their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12, 2021. They were married at the First Presbyterian Church on Sept. 12, 1971 by the Rev. Dean Montgomery. Family and friends joined them Saturday, Sept. 11 to celebrate. Submitted photo