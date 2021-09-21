Lynchburg-Clay FFA holds first fall party

On Saturday, Sept. 18, 34 Lynchburg-Clay FFA members attended the first annual fall party. Members competed in a cornhole tournament, went fishing, and enjoyed a hay ride. There was a fire for roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Jacob Allen and his family hosted the event. It was a great night relaxing and enjoying time together as a chapter before the start of harvest.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, 34 Lynchburg-Clay FFA members attended the first annual fall party. Members competed in a cornhole tournament, went fishing, and enjoyed a hay ride. There was a fire for roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Jacob Allen and his family hosted the event. It was a great night relaxing and enjoying time together as a chapter before the start of harvest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_LCFFA.jpg On Saturday, Sept. 18, 34 Lynchburg-Clay FFA members attended the first annual fall party. Members competed in a cornhole tournament, went fishing, and enjoyed a hay ride. There was a fire for roasting hot dogs and making s’mores. Jacob Allen and his family hosted the event. It was a great night relaxing and enjoying time together as a chapter before the start of harvest. Submitted photo