7th Farm Tour deemed a success

The seventhnnual Highland County Farm Tour took place on Sept. 18 and was a result of a collaborative effort between the Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District. More than 110 people attended the event in the Highland area.

The tour featured beautiful, diverse farms and provided beneficial information on local sustainable agriculture. The tour consisted of stops at the following locations: Ken and Christa Davis Farm, featuring a drone spraying and seeding demonstration by Midwest Air; Wayne and Debbie Lewis Farm, which offered a unique up close look at a working dry fire hydrant and the opportunity see first-hand how army worms can affect your farming operation; and Elms Farm offered a hands-on experience of the value of using ultrasound in your cattle herd and in-field demonstrations of the benefits of incorporating conservation practices in pastureland.

In addition to learning about these unique farms, participants also enjoyed a catered lunch during the Highland County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting that was served by the Fairfield FFA.

The Highland County Farm Bureau and Highland Soil and Water Conservation District would like to thank Newman/Barton Group and Bickle and Barton Insurance for sponsoring the meal to help ensure the event was a great success.

Submittted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD, district operations manager.

Midwest Air demonstrates spraying and cover crop seeding with a drone. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Farm-Tour-pic-1.jpg Midwest Air demonstrates spraying and cover crop seeding with a drone. Submitted photo