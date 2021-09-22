Comment period for S.R. 72 bridge replacement

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 72 at the 5.85 mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Fairfield Township.

The existing structure is a three-span continuous reinforced concrete slab with capped pile piers and abutments. The structure was built in 1956. The new structure will be a single span composite prestressed concrete I-beam with integral abutments on piles.

The project will not require new right-of-way.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be S.R. 72 to S.R. 28 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 729 to S.R. 72. The state detour is approximately 22.3 miles.

The local detour will be S.R. 72 to S.R. 28 to CLarrick Road to Stowe Road to S.R. 72. The local detour is approximately 5.6 miles.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is Feb. 1, 2022. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 1, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by Oct. 21, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601; or email greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT.

Submitted by Ohio Department of Transportation.