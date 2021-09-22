Hillsboro FFA members fair royalty

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Hillsboro FFA President Hannah Hopkins, treasurer Trinity Edenfield and member Anne Marie Ogden gave speeches and answered fishbowl questions in the 2021 Highland County Jr. Fair Queen contest.

Before the contest, each contestant previously submitted an application and gone through an interview before a panel of three judges which was steps one and two in the interview process. Steps three and four were the speech and two fishbowl questions. The speech topic was the fair theme “Making the Best Even Better.”

There were six queen candidates and one king candidate. After all contestants had delivered their speeches, they each took turns answering two fishbowl questions. Later that evening, Edenfield and Ogden were announced royalty attendants, and Hopkins was crowned the 2021 Highland County Fair Queen.

“This was a very unique experience, one that I will never forget. I am looking forward to using my newly gained experiences later in life,” said Ogden.

Submitted by Hannah Hopkins, Hillsboro FFA Chapter president.

From left, Trinity Edenfield, Hannah Hopkins and Anne Marie Ogden are pictured after being announced as royalty at the 2021 Highland County Fair. Submitted photo