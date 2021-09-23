Following are Highland County Fair results provided by the Highland County OSU Extension Office:

Outstanding Market Exhibitors

Beef – Age 8/9, first, Brayden Cummings; age 10, first, Nathan Warnock; age 11, first, Aubry Roberts; age 12, first, Sydney Shelton; age 13, first, Ashton Bain; age 14, first, Carly Boyd; age 15, first, Mason Hostetler; age 16, first, Jackson Boggess; age 17, first, Emma Case; age 18, first, Allison Kiley; Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor, Carter Boyd.

Goat – Age 8/9, first, Allison Russell; age 10, first, Natalie Burnett; age 11, first, Shannon Combs; age 12, first, Hannah Burnett; age 13, first, Wyatt Osborne; age 14, first, Gracie Thoroman; age 15, first, Sydney Hamilton; age 16, first, Kyah Chaney; age 17, first, Charles Phillips; Outstanding Market Goat Exhibitor, Shannon Combs.

Poultry – Age 8/9, first, Julie Pfeiffer; age 10, first, Lila Banks; age 12, first, Kenny Shawhan; age 13, first, Marley Gobin; age 14, first, Lillian Leston; age 15, first, Sydney Hamilton; age 16, first, Wesley Kelch; age 17, first, Sara Newsome; Outstanding Market Poultry Exhibitor, Lila Banks.

Rabbit – Age 8/9, first, Blair Gard; age 10, first, Ryan Gobin; age 11, first, Douglas Thackston; age 12, first, Libby Watson; age 13, first, Darby Yeager; age 14, first, Addyson Miles; age 15, Sydney Hooper; age 16, first, Emmy Hawkins; age 17, first, Hallie Hamilton; Outstanding Market Rabbit Exhibitor, Sydney Hooper and Halle Hamilton.

Sheep – Age 10, first, Lila Banks; age 11, first, Josephine Pfeiffer; age 12, first, Sophia Michael; age 13, first, Emma Yochum; age 14, first, Brya McClain; age 15, first, Logan Warner; age 16, first, Sophie Young; age 17, first, Chandra Hill; Outstanding Market Sheep Ehibitor, Sophie Young.

Swine – Age 8/9, first, Karsyn Grooms; age 10, first, Miley Caldwell; age 11, first, Claire Winkle; age 12, first, Maddie Brault; age 13, first, Carly Sanders; age 14, first, Cade Sponcil; age 15, first, Sydney Sanders; age 16, first, Bobby Satterfield; age 17, first, Spencer Wyckoff; age 18, first, Paige Teeters; Outstanding Market Swine Exhibitor, Cade Sponcil.

Horse – Junior, Trenton Gulley; intermediate, Ryan Mau; senior, Harrison Burge; Outstanding Equine Exhibitor, Harrison Burg.

Farm Shop Projects

Wood Projects

Class 1, Lot 2, Step Stool – First place, Matthew Gossett, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second place, Sydney Hooper, Fairfield FFA.

Class 1, Lot 13, Small Misc. Woodworking Project – First place, Matthew Gossett, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second place, Skier Hopkins, Fairfield FFA.

Class 1, Lot 16, Decorative – First place, Madison Giles, Fairfield FFA.

Class 1, Lot 17, Med. Misc. Woodworking Project – First place, Matthew Gossett, Lynchburg-Clay, FFA.

Class 2, Lot 5, Welding Project, medium – First place, Samuel Hamilton, Lynchburg Boy Scouts Troop 6120.